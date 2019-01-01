Afcon: Ogenyi Onazi & Elderson Echiejile left out of Nigeria’s provisional squad
Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and HJK Helsinki defender Elderson Echiejile are the biggest names left out of Nigeria’s squad as they prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The NFF has confirmed their last 25-man squad for Egypt where Gernot Rohr’s men will battle Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar in Group B.
Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi will spearhead the Super Eagles’ effort in the North Africa country in June and July.
Also making the list are captain John Obi Mikel, along with Torino’s Ola Aina and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze with six players on standby.
Invited players will report at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba on Sunday, June 2, ahead of the friendly with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.
The team will depart for Egypt on June 9 for a final training camp in Ismailia before facing Senegal in their final pre-Afcon friendly on June 16.
FULL LIST
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)
Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Okenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)
Forward: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyector (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)
Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly, Egypt); Valentine Ozornwafor (Enyimba FC)