Afcon: Ogenyi Onazi & Elderson Echiejile left out of Nigeria’s provisional squad

The Trabzonspor midfielder and HJK Helsinki defender are two notable omissions from Gernot Rohr’s selections as Kelechi Iheanacho is retained

Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and HJK Helsinki defender Elderson Echiejile are the biggest names left out of ’s squad as they prepare for the 2019 .

The NFF has confirmed their last 25-man squad for where Gernot Rohr’s men will battle Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar in Group B.

Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and ’s Alex Iwobi will spearhead the Super Eagles’ effort in the North Africa country in June and July.

Also making the list are captain John Obi Mikel, along with ’s Ola Aina and ’s Samuel Chukwueze with six players on standby.

Invited players will report at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba on Sunday, June 2, ahead of the friendly with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.

The team will depart for on June 9 for a final training camp in Ismailia before facing in their final pre-Afcon friendly on June 16.



FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi ( , )

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, ); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, ); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong ( FC, Italy); Leon Balogun ( & Hove Albion, ); Kenneth Omeruo (CD , ); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, ); Semi Ajayi ( United, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi ( FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi ( , England); Okenekaro Etebo ( FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

Forward: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, ); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, ); Moses Simon ( FC, Spain); Henry Onyector ( SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, ); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , ); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, ); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai ( FC); Bryan Idowu ( , ); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, ); Junior Ajayi ( , Egypt); Valentine Ozornwafor (Enyimba FC)