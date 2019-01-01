Afcon: Odion Ighalo plays down Super Eagles goal drought

The senior national team attacker has dispelled the notion that the team is suffering a dip in form after their home draw with the Warriors

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has asserted that the senior national team strikers are not suffering from a goal drought ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in , after they were held to a goalless draw by less fancied Zimbabwe in a friendly game in Asaba.

The Eagles produced an insipid performance against Zimbabwe, but Ighalo has come out to defence of his team, while adding that will hit their strides in before their first game with Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.

The Shanghai Shenhua attacker noted that his teammates who featured in the rain-drenched game gave their all, but that the weather conditions at the time was not favourable and that the pitch was equally unplayable.

‘Everyone can give their opinion on the team but what I know is that this team will surprise everyone at the Afcon because we have the quality to go all the way,” Ighalo told Goal.

“For us as a team, we will keep working hard and ensure we give our best at all time especially at the Afcon where all eyes will be on us. I don’t think we have any problem with our strikers and they are not suffering from any dip in form.

“We have been working hard as a team to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians and hopefully when we get to the tournament proper we will start scoring goals that we haven’t scored in recent matches. We are confident that Eagles will shine in Egypt but we have the utmost respect for our opponents.”

The Eagles departed for Egypt on Sunday for the Afcon finals, where they will face Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar in Group B.