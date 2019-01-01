Afcon: Mali goalkeeper Samassa explains absence from provisional squad

The Troyes shot-stopper has denied allegations by his national team boss that he wanted guaranteed game time at the continental showpiece

Mamadou Samassa has stepped in to “clarify” the situation regarding his omission from Mohamed Magassouba's provisional Mali squad.

Magassouba claimed the shot-stopper refused to be included in the side as he wanted to be the Eagles’ first-choice stopper at the upcoming biennial showpiece.

As reported by Footmali, the Troyes goalkeeper has responded by accusing the Mali trainer of broken promises.

"I read and heard a lot of comments about my non-participation in Afcon, and through this message I wanted to clarify things," Samassa said in statement on social media

"The acting coach Magassouba has not kept his promises to me. The lack of clarity and decision from the coach with respect to our last discussion a few weeks before the start of the competition led me with much regret and sadness to decline the invitation for Afcon 2019.

"When I returned to the Malian team in March 2018, coach Magassouba clearly told me that he was counting on me for the upcoming matches and that I will have an important role to play. From then on, I made myself available to the national team.

"Although I did not play 2019 qualifying matches with the exception of the last match against Sudan, I have always been present, supportive and exemplary, without ever claiming anything.

"I have had several exchanges with the coach over the last few weeks to know what was his position regarding the goalkeeper position which is a very specific position and which requires a lot of confidence and serenity to perform in a competition as demanding as the Afcon. But he could not give me an answer.

"He has not kept to his promise. I wish good luck and a lot of success to the Malian selection of which I will be the first supporter."

Samassa was with the Eagles at the competition in 2013 and 2015, but will miss out in .

Tout Puissant Mazembe stopper Ibrahim Mounkoro has since replaced Samassa in the squad, as the West Africans gear up for the tournament.

Magassouba's side will play fellow Nations Cup participants in a friendly scheduled for June 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Mali have been drawn in Group E and will begin their tournament against Mauritania on June 24, before facing and Angola on June 28 and July 2 respectively.