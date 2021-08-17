Afcon draw gives Nigeria a lot of reasons to believe this time around – Olatunji-Okuku

The football administrator feels Gernot Rohr’s men can compete for the title despite being pooled against the Pharaohs on Tuesday evening in Yaounde

Nigeria have been handed a great chance of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a ‘favourable’ draw in the group stage, according to seasoned football administrator Samuel Olatunji-Okuku.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D in Cameroon and are heavy favourites to reach at least the round of 16.

Although the Pharaohs appear to be the Super Eagles’ toughest opposition in the group stages, the Tripple 44 Academy boss sees no reason why the three-time African champions should not overcome the North Africans and fight through to the knockout stages in their bid to reclaim a title they last lifted in 2013.

“Right now, there are no easy opponents in football, don’t forget it is a game of 11 versus 11, so anything is possible,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“It will go down to who wants it the most, but I expect the Super Eagles to qualify as group winners.

“Without sounding boastful, this is a favourable pairing that gives Nigeria the chance to win the competition for the fourth time.”

Nigeria will begin their quest for glory against the Pharaohs at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11.



In that encounter, the West African country will have the chance to get revenge against Egypt who stopped them from qualifying for the 2017 Afcon held in Gabon.

“We have got a fine record against Egypt in recent times, so I won’t press the panic button having being drawn with them,” he continued.

“Coach Rohr has got a pool of fantastic players to choose from, so it's not going to be a question of quality.

“Nigeria have the talent to get to the semi-final of this competition at least, but it still depends on how to make the lads play together as a formidable unit.

“So, getting the right players and the right way to play will be very important.”

Moreover, Olatunji-Okuku is not ruling out the possibility of either the Falcons of Jediane or Baciro Cande's Djurtus from causing an upset.



“They can, why not? Football is a game of upset and I’m not ruling them out.,” he added.

“In football, anyone can be beaten, but I’m also not ruling out the fact that we’ve got more than enough quality to prevent them from upstaging us.

“Honestly, I am happy with the draw and we have got a lot of reasons to believe this time around.”