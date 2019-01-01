Afcon: Beating Burundi will give Nigeria confidence, says coach Gernot Rohr

The German tactician highlighted how Saturday’s result against Olivier Niyungeko’s men will be crucial to their campaign in Egypt

coach Gernot Rohr is hoping for a win against debutants Burundi in order to boost his team’s confidence at the 2019 .

The three-time African champions will lock horns against the Central African nation for the first time in an international outing, in their Group B opener at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Burundi are one of the two debuting nations in Group B, alongside Madagascar, and Rohr stated that his team will be looking to make a statement in the group with the result.

“Beating Burundi in the first game will help stabilise the team,” Rohr said in his pre-match press conference.

"But we are aware that at this point every team wants to establish its supremacy in the first game and so Burundi will not be an easy task. We are ready to face any opponent in .

"My major target now is to get the team to work as a unit and be psychologically prepared to win the first game against Burundi.

“Winning the first game is very important for the Eagles because it would instil more confidence in the players."

After Saturday's clash against the Swallows, the Super Eagles square up against Guinea in their next group game on June 26.