Afcon: Abdul Majeed Waris and Jordan Ayew headline reaction to Ghana's squad announcement

Tolu Olasoji
Many took to social media platforms to express their opinions on the Black Stars' final party for the continental tournament

As expected, social media was thrown into a frenzy upon Ghana's unveiling of their final 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Currently camping in the United Arab Emirates, coach James Kwesi Appiah's roster, whittled down from 28, featured a few surprises. 

FC Porto striker Abdul Majeed Waris could not make the final squad, leading to speculation that he boycotted a team meeting in anger. 

USA-based Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the last Afcon in Gabon, was also cut off but there was a place for Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, who scored only one league goal last season. 

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is the only Ghana-based player in the team headed for Egypt, following the exclusion of teammate Abdul Safiu Fatawu and Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan. 

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah was the last casualty of Appiah's final call. 

Below are some reactions from Twitter upon announcement of the team set to face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the June 21-July 19 championship:
 

