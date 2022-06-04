Afcon 2023 Qualifiers: Algeria vs Uganda Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The East African nation will target a positive start when they kick off their qualification campaign with an away fixture against the Desert Warriors

Uganda will begin their journey to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast when they take on Algeria in their group opener at Oran Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cranes missed out on the last edition held in Cameroon after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Malawi in their final group qualifier played in Blantyre. The defeat meant Uganda finished third in their group behind Burkina Faso and the Flames.

Uganda’s last appearance in the Afcon finals came in 2019 in Egypt when they topped their group which comprised of Cape Verde, Tanzania, and Lesotho. They managed 13 points after registering four wins, one draw, and one defeat to qualify alongside neighbours Tanzania, who came second after garnering eight points.

In the competition proper, a 2-0 victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo meant Uganda had won their first match in the competition for 41 years. In the other two games of the group, Uganda secured a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, and a 2-1 defeat against the Pharaohs.

However, despite losing to the hosts, they qualified for the Round of 16 where their journey was brought to a halt after losing 1-0 against Senegal.

Meanwhile, Algeria will head into the Group F fixture after their disappointing outing at the last edition where they finished bottom without managing to win any of their matches.

Game Algeria vs Uganda Date Saturday, June 04, 2022 Time 19:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Fufa Facebook page UBC

Squads & Team News



Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi will miss the services of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who was not named in the squad after being declared unfit.

Meanwhile, apart from midfielder Moses Aliro, Denis Otim, and Yiga Najib, who were left behind in Kampala as the Cranes departed for the away fixture, coach Milutin Sredojevic has a 17-man squad available for selection.

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi is among the eight foreign-based players in the squad, others being, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Elvis Bwomono, Aucho Khalid, Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kakooza, and Steven Serwadda.

Mugabi has maintained the players will do everything to see the Cranes qualify for Afcon.

Fufa.

“Qualifying for Afcon ultimately is the target, I don’t think any player came here as passengers and not to compete,” Mugabi said as quoted by the Fufa website. “For me personally, I want to play in Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations, we are ready, and we are going to do everything to make that happen.”

Other players in the squad include goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Karisa Milton, Kizza Martin, Miya Faruku, Okwi Emmanuel, Begisa James Penz, Marvin Youngman Joseph, Fahad Bayo, and Jagason Muhammad Shaban.

Match Preview

While Algeria have won the Afcon title two times - when they hosted the tournament in 1990, and in the 2019 edition - and have qualified for the last five editions, Uganda have never won the trophy despite reaching the final in the 1978 edition where they lost 2-0 against Ghana.

The two nations have met 13 times in all competitions with the Cranes managing five wins, four draws, and four defeats. Their most recent fixture was in 2003 during an international friendly which the Desert Warriors won 1-0 at Namboole Stadium in Kampala.

In June 20, 1999, the two sides met in the group stage of Afcon where the Desert Warriors emerged 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Hamid Merakchi at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, in Algiers.

On October 4, 1998, Uganda defeated Algeria 2-0 in another Afcon qualifier. Hassan Mubiru scored the two goals in the second half of the fixture in Kampala. Uganda’s first win against Algeria came in 1973 during a friendly they won 2-1 at home.

In the other group fixture, Tanzania’s Taifa Stars will come up against Niger at Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou, also on Saturday.