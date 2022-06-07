Afcon 2023 qualification: Nigeria vs Sierra Leone to be played behind closed doors – NFF reiterates

The Super Eagles will square up against the Leone Stars without their fans during Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter

The Nigeria Football Federation has recapped that Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors.

Fifa had fined the West African country ₦63m ($154,086) and stated the Super Eagles will play one match without fans after crowd troubles in their 2022 World Cup play-off second leg against Ghana.

And a statement from the NFF made available GOAL, stated that the ban still takes effect as earlier announced by the football ruling body, while they called on fans to support the three-time African champions in other ways possible.

“We want to appeal to our very passionate football fans to take heart for this one game,” it read.

“It is only a one-match ban, after which they can again start trooping out to support the Super Eagles. The match against Sierra Leone will be without fans as a consequence of what happened after the match against the Ghanaians.

“Nonetheless, we want to urge all our football fans, and indeed all Nigerians, to support the team whichever way they can and pray for success against the Sierra Leoneans on Thursday.”

The three-time African kings stepped up their training for the clash billed for the M.KO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, where all the players were in high spirits under the supervision of coach Jose Peseiro.

Meanwhile, Watford star Emmanuel Dennis and Innocent Bonke are major doubts for the Group A opener as they sat out of Monday’s training as they step up their recovery from injuries.

John Keister’s men go into the fixture full of confidence after victories over Liberia and Congo in their last two international friendlies.

Article continues below

That is not the case with the three-time African champions who remain winless in their last five matches in all competitions. Their last victory came in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations encounter versus Guinea Bissau at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

There, second-half strikes from Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong handed Augustine Eguavoen’s men a 2-0 triumph.

Four days after taking on Sierra Leone, Peseiro and his men will travel to Grand Stade de Agadir, Morocco for their next game with Sao Tome and Principe.