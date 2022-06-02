Afcon 2023 Qualification: Msakni’s brace powers Tunisia past Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda hold Mozambique

The Carthage Eagles got off to a flying start en route to qualifying for Cote d’Ivoire as they hit the National Thunder for four

Tunisia silenced Equatorial Guinea 4-0 on Thursday to begin their quest toward qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on an impressive note.

A second-half brace from super-sub Youssef Msakni inspired the triumph as Naim Sliti and Seifeddine Jaziri were also on song inside Stade Hammadi Agrebi.

Unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, the National Thunder travelled to Tunis with the ambition of caging the Carthage Eagles.

However, the hosts had other ideas as they secured all maximum points having benefitted from the visitors’ numerical disadvantage.

After a goalless first half, the North Africans took the lead in the 56th minute thanks to Sliti – who beat goalkeeper Jesus Owono from close range.

Equatorial Guinea’s bid for a comeback was dealt a massive blow in the 71st minute as Joan Lopez Elo was given the marching orders by referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana for a second bookable offence.

Jalel Kadri’s side took advantage of that numerical disadvantage to double their lead six minutes later as Jaziri headed home a cross from Sliti.

With ten minutes left on the clock, substitute Msakni added the third before completing his brace five minutes later to send Equatorial Guinea home with heads bowed low.

Thanks to this result, the 2014 African champions displaced Libya to go top of Group L on goal difference.

The Mediterranean Knights had defeated Botswana 1-0 on Wednesday with Saleh Al Taher’s second-half effort separating both countries.

Elsewhere in Group L, Rwanda settled for a 1-1 away draw with Mozambique at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Although the Mozambicans dominated the keenly contested affair, they could not pull a win on Chiquiho Conde's first competitive match on his return as head coach.

With just five minutes after the hour mark, the Wasps got the breakthrough courtesy of Blaise Nishimwe's effort with their first attempt of the half.

That lead lasted for just two minutes with Stanley Ratifo restoring parity for the home team after he was teed up by Gildo Lourenco Vilanculos.

Despite a late push by the Mambas, they could not get the important second goal as goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera put up a fine shift.

Reigning African champions Senegal will take on Benin Republic at the new Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio in the other group fixture on Saturday.