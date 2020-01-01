Afcon 2022 qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive in Freetown for Sierra Leone redemption
Nigeria have arrived in Freetown on Monday afternoon for Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone.
The three-time African champions will battle the Leone Stars at the National Stadium Freetown and they will aim to make up for their disappointing 4-4 draw in Benin on Friday.
We have arrived in Freetown, we are on a ferry to the City Centre. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/MKUltNKImy— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2020
The Super Eagles surrendered a four-goal lead to allow Sierra Leone to pull off a remarkable comeback and share the spoils at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
Despite the 4-4 draw, Nigeria remain Group L leaders with seven points after three games and victory over John Keister’s men would secure the country’s ticket for the continental showpiece in Cameroon 2022.
Injured Napoli forward Victor Osimhen did not make the trip to Freetown and he is expected to return to Italy for treatment of his dislocated shoulder.
Aside from Osimhen, Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, Rangers defender Leon Balogun and Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis face a race against time to be fit for Tuesday’s match.
“The two players I took out [Balogun and Chukwuez] were injured,” Rohr said before the team’s departure.
“Balogun had a little knock but he is okay. He did a little training with the team, it’s not painless but he will be okay.
“Dennis had a little injury in the last training session, his ankle is swollen and he cannot play, he can only run, and Chukwueze has a pain in the groin and could only work in practice today but we hope to get him back for the next game.”
After Friday's capitulation on home soil, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick has set a target of goals for the Super Eagles as they seek to redeem their image in Freetown.