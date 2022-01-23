Afcon 2021: Tunisia coach Kebaier and 10 players to miss Nigeria clash with Covid-19

Tunisia will be without their coach Mondher Kebaier and 10 players for the Round of 16 encounter against Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.

Kebaier returned a positive coronavirus test and he will be represented in the dug-out by assistant coach Bilal Kadri who attended the pre-game press conference on Saturday.

The Carthage Eagles will also be without captain Wahbi Khazri who is their top scorer at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after scoring two goals in their 4-0 mauling of Mauritania in the group stage.

However, Tunisia’s camp was boosted on Saturday night with the recovery of Dylan Bronn and Issam Jabali from the virus.

🔴⚪ Officiel : Dylan Bronn et Issam Jebali sont négatifs au Covid.#Tunisie 🇹🇳 #CAN2021 #TeamTunisia — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) January 22, 2022

Ahead of the match at Roumde Adjia Stadium, Kadri disclosed Tunisia are determined to advance to the quarter-final stage despite the health challenges they are faced with.

“Our target was to reach the second round and we did that. We have a lot of confidence despite the difficulties we are facing,” he said, as per Caf’s website.

“We know well how strong Nigeria is, but we are all ready to go far in this tournament.

“Our morale is good, and we have experience and great players. Luck was not on our side, but this is football.

“We wished that we are not affected by Covid-19, but we have to deal with the situation professionally. Everyone will give 200% of their powers.”

Article continues below

The last time Nigeria faced the North African country was in the third-place playoff of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Odion Ighalo’s strike separated both teams.