Afcon 2021: Super Eagles' camp swells with 13 players in Abuja

Nigeria have confirmed the arrival of 13 players in their training camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which will start on January 9.

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joined Porto's Zaidu Sanusi, Nantes' Moses and Simon, AC Omonia's Francis Uzoho, Olympiacos' Henry Onyekuru, Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka as the latest players to join Austin Eguavoen's group in Abuja.

The Super Eagles are currently preparing in the nation's capital before they fly out to Cameroon later this week where they will battle for a fourth Afcon title.

15 players are still expected in the Super Eagles’ camp and they will begin their Afcon campaign against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.

They will also face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group D fixtures.

Players in camp:

Maduka Okoye(Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Zaidu Sanusi(FC Porto, Portugal), Moses Simon(FC Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru(Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka(Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alanyaspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).

Players still expected in camp:

Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain); Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England).