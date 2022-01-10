Afcon 2021: Senegal vs Zimbabwe Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Senegal will begin their campaign to win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title when they take on Zimbabwe in a Group B fixture at Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium on Monday.

The Lions of Teranga were runners-up in the last edition after losing 1-0 to Algeria in the final and they will be keen to go one step further and win the trophy they narrowly missed out on in Egypt.

Despite taking part in 15 editions of Afcon, Senegal are yet to win the title, but they have reached the final twice, the first in the 2002 tournament when they went down 3-2 on penalties against Cameroon after a goalless draw.

The Lions of Teranga once again finished as runners-up in 2019, losing the final to Algeria's Desert Warriors by a solitary goal at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Senegal under coach Aliou Cisse will target a good start against a Warriors side, who will be making their third consecutive appearance in the competition, their fifth overall, but are yet to make it past the group stage.

Game Senegal vs Zimbabwe Date Monday, January 10 Time 16:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

The Lions of Teranga have been affected by Covid-19 and the latest players who have been ruled out of the fixture are captain Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The two tested positive on Saturday adding the number to six including Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, and Alfred Gomis who have been isolating since contracting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, winger Ismaila Sarr is doubtful with injury despite linking up with the team from Premier League side Watford same as Abdoulaye Seck, Mamadou Ndiaye, and Famara Diedhiou.

Speaking on the condition of Senegal’s camp that would see him have only 17 players available for the match due to Covid-19 cases and injuries, coach Cisse said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa: “It's a difficult and complicated situation.

“We are going to be competitive and those there are going to play for those who are absent. We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence.”

Zimbabwe have confirmed all their players in camp have returned negative Covid-19 tests and will thus be available for selection against the Lions of Teranga.

However, defender Jordan Zemura, who plays for English Championship club Bournemouth, will not play any part in the game after delaying to report to camp owing to Covid-19 related protocols.

“There were no positive cases recorded from Covid-19 PCR tests conducted on Zimbabwe team on Saturday,” Zimbabwe FA confirmed on their social media pages. “All the 22 Warriors are available for our match against Senegal on Sunday.

“Jordan Zemura is out of this one. He is still expected to join the team once he is cleared to travel.”

Match Preview

While Senegal will be making their 16th appearance at the tournament, which is a record for a team that has never won the trophy, Zimbabwe are making their fifth appearance and have finished bottom of their group in each of their four previous participations.

The Warriors have also never kept a clean sheet in 12 games at the competition.

The Lions of Teranga have won their two previous encounters with Zimbabwe at the Afcon, both by a 2-0 scoreline (in 2006 and 2017).

In the history of the tournament, Senegal have won their opening game in each of the last three tournaments – against Ghana in 2015, against Tunisia in 2017, and against Tanzania in 2019.

Senegal have not lost in their last three matches which came during the World Cup qualifying campaign – a 3-1 win against Namibia, 1-1 draw against Togo, and 2-0 win against DR Congo.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s last three matches have seen them suffer a 1-0 defeat against South Africa, draw 1-1 against Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, before managing a 0-0 draw against Sudan in a friendly.