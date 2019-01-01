Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: When is the match between Nigeria and Lesotho and how can I watch?
Lesotho and Nigeria will face off for the third time on the international scene as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Super Eagles head into Sunday's encounter as Group L leaders following their 2-1 win over Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium while the Crocodiles fought back to hold Sierra Leone to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.
The last two matches between the countries were during the 2008 Afcon qualifiers with Nigeria winning the two-legged fixture 1-0 in Maseru and 2-0 in Warri.
When is the game?
The game will kick off at 17:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, November 17.
What channels can I watch the game on TV?
Due to the terminations of Lagardere's media rights, the game will not be live on SuperSport.
|Date
|Kick-off
|Match
|Channels
|November 17
|17:00
|Lesotho vs Nigeria
|-
Where is the game?
The game will be played at the 20,000-capacity Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.
How can fans get involved?
Goal will be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.