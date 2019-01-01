Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Nigeria prepare for Lesotho clash

After securing a hard-fought victory against the Squirrels, Gernot Rohr’s men have started the groundwork for their clash against the Crocodiles

have commenced preparation for their Group L 2021 qualifying game against Lesotho, scheduled for Sunday.

The three-time African champions kicked off their campaign in the qualifiers with a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Benin on their turf in Uyo on Wednesday.

Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring in the encounter before the Super Eagles came from behind to claim three points courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

Article continues below

The victory ensured Gernot Rohr’s men lead the group with three points from one game while Sierra Leone and the Crocodiles are second and third, respectively, and Benin are bottom the group with zero points.

On Friday, the Super Eagles started training in readiness for their second game against Thabo Senong’s men at Setsoto Stadium.

This will be the third time Nigeria will meet Lesotho, with the Super Eagles claiming victory in their previous two encounters.