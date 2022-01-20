Afcon 2021: Osimhen picks out three players in Nigeria’s win over Guinea-Bissau

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen reserved praise for Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Austin Eguavoen’s side defeated their West African rivals to maintain a three-game winning streak that kept them at the top of Group D with three points in three matches.

Sadiq Umar’s goal and William Troost-Ekong’s tap-in in the second-half sealed victory for the Super Eagles at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Osimhen is not present in Cameroon after he withdrew from the 28-man squad in December owing to a facial injury and coronavirus, but the 23-year-old has recovered from the setbacks and he rooted for his teammates from his base in Italy.

The Napoli star watched Wednesday’s game in Naples and he hailed the team’s overall performance as ‘brilliant’ with special mentions for players who stood out, in his opinion.

“Brilliant performance from the whole squad! Special mentions Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho," Osimhen tweeted.

Also, John Ogu - who was part of the Super Eagles team that won bronze at 2019 Afcon - lauded the team's spirit after the group feat.

The former Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder added commendation notes for Semi Ajayi, Simon and Iheanacho who did not make the trip to Egypt for the last continental showpiece.

“One person I’m most proud of is Kelechi Iheanacho. I remember the last Afcon he was dropped. He was crying so hard and didn’t want to really talk to anyone. I’m so happy for him today,” Ogu tweeted.

“Last Afcon we went to, the 3 players who were dropped are buzzing real good in the present squad – Moses Simon, Semi Ajayi and Iheanacho. Moses was actually injured.

“When you have a double engine like Ndidi in the middle, it’s a big plus for the forward players to be buzzing… Big kudos to our defenders – Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Sanusi, Aina, Ajayi, Collins, Ebueihi, Okoye and Uzoho.”

Nigeria await the third-best team in Group E or F as they are scheduled to return to action for their round of 16 fixture on Sunday.