Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch & stream Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria

By Taiye Taiwo
Backpagepix

Ahead of the kick-off in January, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about watching the Super Eagles and your favourites teams in action

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be the 33rd edition is set to take place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

24 countries are expected to vie for the prestigious trophy with six stadia in five host cities to be used.

A total of 52 games will be played in the competition across the cities of Douala, Yaounde, Limbe, Bafossam and Garoua.

Afcon 2021: Match schedule

Round

Date

Group Stage

January 9, 2022 - January 20, 2022.

Round of 16

January 23, 2022 - January 25, 2022

Quarter-finals

January 29, 2022 - January 30, 2022

Semi-finals

February 2, 2022 - February 3, 2022

Final/Third place play-off

February 6, 2022

How to watch Afcon 2021 on TV & live stream in Nigeria

The Super Eagles' games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on SuperSport and NTA, and they should be available online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Other fixtures in the competition will also be live on SuperSport.

Nigeria TV channel

Online stream

NTA

Hesgoal.com, NFF TV

African TV channel

Online Stream

SuperSport

DSTV App

Nigeria fixtures at Afcon 2021

The Super Eagles are paired against Sudan, Egypt and Guinea-Bissau in Group D as they aim to better their third-place finish at the 2019 edition in Egypt. They have their sights set on conquering the continent for the fourth time and lift the title for the first time since 2013.

Fixtures

Date

Venue

Nigeria vs Egypt

January 11, 2022

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Nigeria vs Sudan

January 15, 2022

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

January 19, 2022

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Nigeria's Team News

The three-time African champions are yet to announce their preliminary squad for the tournament, with less than a month to go.

The Super Eagles find themselves with a new coach after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended their five-year working relationship with Gernot Rohr on December 12.

Former Nigeria defender Austin Eguavoen has been appointed to take charge in an interim capacity as the technical adviser and he will be supported by Salisu Yusuf (chief coach), Joseph Yobo (assistant coach), Paul Aigbogun (assistant coach), Terry Eguaoje (assistant coach) and Alloy Agu (goalkeeper coach).