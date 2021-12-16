Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch & stream Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be the 33rd edition is set to take place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.
24 countries are expected to vie for the prestigious trophy with six stadia in five host cities to be used.
A total of 52 games will be played in the competition across the cities of Douala, Yaounde, Limbe, Bafossam and Garoua.
Afcon 2021: Match schedule
Round
Date
Group Stage
January 9, 2022 - January 20, 2022.
Round of 16
January 23, 2022 - January 25, 2022
Quarter-finals
January 29, 2022 - January 30, 2022
Semi-finals
February 2, 2022 - February 3, 2022
Final/Third place play-off
February 6, 2022
How to watch Afcon 2021 on TV & live stream in Nigeria
The Super Eagles' games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on SuperSport and NTA, and they should be available online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.
Other fixtures in the competition will also be live on SuperSport.
Nigeria TV channel
Online stream
NTA
Hesgoal.com, NFF TV
African TV channel
Online Stream
SuperSport
DSTV App
Nigeria fixtures at Afcon 2021
The Super Eagles are paired against Sudan, Egypt and Guinea-Bissau in Group D as they aim to better their third-place finish at the 2019 edition in Egypt. They have their sights set on conquering the continent for the fourth time and lift the title for the first time since 2013.
Fixtures
Date
Venue
Nigeria vs Egypt
January 11, 2022
Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Nigeria vs Sudan
January 15, 2022
Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
January 19, 2022
Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Nigeria's Team News
The three-time African champions are yet to announce their preliminary squad for the tournament, with less than a month to go.
The Super Eagles find themselves with a new coach after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended their five-year working relationship with Gernot Rohr on December 12.
Former Nigeria defender Austin Eguavoen has been appointed to take charge in an interim capacity as the technical adviser and he will be supported by Salisu Yusuf (chief coach), Joseph Yobo (assistant coach), Paul Aigbogun (assistant coach), Terry Eguaoje (assistant coach) and Alloy Agu (goalkeeper coach).