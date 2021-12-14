Afcon 2021: Nigeria’s foes Sudan name provisional squad

Coach Burhan Tia has picked a provisional squad of 36 ahead of Sudan's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January, with Al Hila goalkeeper Ali Abu Ashreen and Al Merrikh midfielder Muhammad Al-Rashid making the cut.

The 1970 African champions are making a return to the competition after missing out on the last four editions (South Africa 2013, Equatorial Guinea 2015, Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019).

The Falcons of Jediane earned their ninth appearance ahead of South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe during the qualification series.

Judging by coach Tia’s list, a number of hopefuls currently on the fringes of the fold will be given an opportunity in training to prove their worth.

Smouha Al Masry defender Athar Attahir is the only player outside Sudan that made the squad, while the rest of the list came entirely from the local league.

A final selection call will be made before the close of 2021, ahead of their Afcon opener against Guinea-Bissau on January 11 inside Garoua’s Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Four days later, they will square up against three-time African champions Nigeria before trying Egypt for size in their last group game on January 19.

Recently, Sudan Football Association announced the sack of former handler coach Hubert Velud.

The decision to part ways with the French man came on Sunday after Sudan struggled to impress at the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup where they lost all their group games, without scoring and they conceded 10 goals in total.

Velud joined Sudan in January 2012 as a replacement for Zdravko Logarusic and he guided the North Africans to the biennial African football showpiece.

Article continues below

Sudan 2021 Afcon provisional squad

Ali Abu Ashreen, Ishag Adam, Wali Al-Din Khidr, Abdul Razzaq Yaqoub, Juma Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Akram Al-Hadi, Salah Nimr, Imad Al-Sinni, Mustafa Karshoum, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Al-Jazouli Noah, Dia Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Abdullah Hussein, Mazen Muhammedin, Sheikh Muhammad, Muhammad Kasri, Suleiman Zakaria, Athar Al-Tahir, Ahmad Al-Fateh, Sharif Omar, Muhammad Hassoun, Awad Zayed, Ali Muhammad Nour, Mutawakkil Adam Suleiman, Musab Al-Sharif, Muhammad Al-Mundhir, Al-Sadiq Hassan Musa, Amjad Ismail, Mojtaba Al-Murdi, Mustafa Ahmed, Muhammad Al-Hajj, Captain Bashir, Muayyad Aydin, Suleiman Hamid.





