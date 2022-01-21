Tunisia are a "fast" and “technically good team”, according to Augustine Eguavoen, who assured his Nigeria side will find a way to counter the Carthage Eagles.

The Super Eagles qualified for the Round of 16 having won all three group games, with their last outing a 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau.

In stark contrast, the North Africans scaled through as one of the four best third-place teams in Cameroon as they crumbled 1-0 to the Gambia on Thursday night.

Although Eguavoen was pleased with how his side has fared so far, he will be taking nothing for granted when their rivalry against the 2004 African kings is renewed on Sunday in Garoua.

The 56-year-old stated that Mondher Kebaier’s men remain a more formidable outfit than their current form suggests, and he has no doubt that Tunisia will have his players fired up for a game they can ill-afford to lose.

“Congratulations to our team and now it is clear that we are taking on Tunisia – which is another strong team from North Africa,” Eguavoen told NFF media.

“They had ups and downs. Their first game ended in a dramatic fashion, they lost two penalties in two games as well.

“[Against Gambia], they lost narrowly towards the end of the game.

“For them having qualified for the knockout stage, it’s a different ball game. It’s the knockout phase and if you don’t get it, you are off and if we get it, we are through to the quarter-final.

“It’s going to be a very different game. Tunisia are a technically good team and they are fast as well.

“We will find a way to counter them and see how we will come on top at the end of the game.”

Although many have tipped the West Africans to sweep aside the Tunisians at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Eguavoen seems not to be flattered – insisting his side will approach their foes business-like.

“We will continue to work hard as we have always done, same approach, same determination but tactics might defer a little bit,” he continued.

“We are ready. Yesterday, we did a little bit of recovery training, today we will start working on how we will approach the game against Tunisia.”

Victory for Nigeria will see them face either Gabon or Burkina Faso in the quarter-final of the African football showpiece.