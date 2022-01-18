Coach Augustine Eguavoen has offered his support to Jose Peseiro when he takes over as permanent manager of the Nigeria senior national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the Portuguese as the new Super Eagles coach following Gernot Rohr's exit.

Peseiro, 61, previously worked at Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, Braga and most recently as Venezuela's national team coach – a position he left in August over unpaid salary.

Eguavoen was appointed as the interim handler to lead the three-time African kings to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with Guinea Bissau, the former Nigeria captain was asked if he is keen to continue with the team in the wake of his impressive performance in Cameroon to date.

However, the 56-year-old stylishly ducked the question, stating that Peseiro’s contract with the NFF should be respected while promising to help him achieve success.

“I was part of the group who interviewed some coaches as technical director, I have to be involved,” Eguavoen told the media.

“The table has not turned. It is still up to the federation to decide, but if the contract has been signed, we have to respect it.

“The only thing I can guarantee is, if Jose Peseiro comes in, we’ll have a very good working relationship because I know the terrain and he doesn’t

“We have to make sure we provide him with a platform for him to be very comfortable and relaxed to do his job.

“I’ll support him from the bottom of my heart – 100 per cent because it’s not about me, it’s about the country.”

Peseiro has been given the responsibility of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr,” read a statement from the NFF.

“It was unanimously agreed that the Afcon is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the Afcon.”