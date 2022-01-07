Afcon 2021: Nigeria beat Cameroonian champions Coton Sport in final preparatory match

Nigeria defeated Cameroonian top-flight champions Coton Sport 2-0 in their final preparatory match ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

A goal in each half of the encounter that was held behind closed doors on the practice pitch of the Roumde Adjia Stadium boosted the preparations of Austin Eguavoen’s men before they face Egypt in their opening Group D match on Tuesday.

Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the first-half before Samuel Chukwueze doubled their lead to seal the win in the second 45 minutes.

Friday’s match was the only and final practice match Nigeria played after they were initially camped in Abuja before moving to the city of Garoua for their Afcon campaign on Wednesday.

Interim coach Eguavoen fielded two teams for each half of the game and he assessed their performances as ‘impressive’ ahead of their group stage outings in the same city.

“We played with two sets of teams, the first-half required the first 11 players and another 11 players in the second half just to see how they fare and cope with the weather condition,” Eguavoen told the NFF TV.

“I tell you we struggled a little bit with the weather but in terms of ball possession and movement, I think we're very impressed, only this game but it is a very good thing for us.

“They did very well, it is a little bit difficult to compare both teams now, it is only by names. We missed a couple of chances and we scored only a goal, the second goal came after missing a couple of chances as well so the result is Nigeria 2 Coton Sport nil.

“Like we all know, it is a practice match and nobody actually wants to see goals flood this match because we tried to play safe in this match. However, I think we are impressed with everybody that came in.”

When asked if the players responded well and executed his tactics well, he said: "Yes, we did but at some point we did not, just because of fatigue. You know the ball movement was a bit faster.

“But in front of goal, we are too few and that’s something we have to work on. Crosses are coming in well, ball possession is good, playing to the side which is our strength is very good but arriving in the box with fewer players is not so good and that's what we will work on in the next few days.”