Afcon 2021: ‘Let the authorities decide’ - Eguavoen leaves Nigeria future open to NFF

Coach Augustine Eguavoen stated that only the Nigeria Football Federation can decide if he will continue as head coach of the Super Eagles or not.

Eguavoen – who represented the Super Eagles for 11 years – was named as interim manager of the West Africans in December following the sacking of Gernot Rohr after five years.

His contract stipulated he would step aside for Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro after the 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece in Cameroon.

With the 2013 African champions crashing out of the Round of 16 to Tunisia on Sunday, the 56-year-old was asked what the future holds for him as Nigeria handler.

Eguavoen told the media: “You should understand that I am the interim coach and the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“What will happen is that I will go back to my job and let the authorities decide what needs to be done.”

Prior to the Super Eagles early exit at Afcon 2021, Nigerians had expressed their desire to see the African football icon continue in that capacity having recorded victories against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

GOAL asked the NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire if the country’s football ruling body will ask the former Gent and KV Kortrijk defender to continue as head coach should he lead Nigeria to a fourth African triumph: and he answered: “We are taking things one step at a time and we still have four matches to play.

“It’s just another day, another team and another strategy.

“When that happens, the federation will also sit and look at the generality of all matters and come to a decision.”

Meanwhile, Eguavoen has expressed his displeasure with media that stated he will quit following the country’s failed mission in Cameroon.

"I came here as an interim manager because of what's been played out," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"Our former coach was relieved of his duties and it was just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations.

"As technical director, anywhere in the world that is what is obtainable. If there is a vacancy, it is the technical director that steps in before the coach has been appointed.

"So that's why you see me taking this role and an interim man.

"Some of our journalists sometimes change words, which is not too good. But we will manage it."