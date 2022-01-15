Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Egypt will be keen to claim maximum points against Guinea-Bissau on Saturday and place the 1-0 defeat by Nigeria in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament behind them.

The Pharaohs clash against the Djurtus in this Group G tie at Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Garoua.

Led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Egypt anchor their group after just one match while Guinea-Bissau have a point from the 0-0 draw against Sudan.

That puts pressure on Salah and his teammates to target nothing else but three points on Saturday.

Egypt produced a lacklustre performance against Nigeria.

Game Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt Date Saturday, January 15 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/ SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport Variety 3 channel 208/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

The Guinea-Bissau camp has been hit by coronavirus ahead of this crucial match.

Goalkeeper Maurice Gomis has returned a Covid-19 positive test after lasting 90 minutes in their first game against Sudan.

But his absence coincides with the return of another goalkeeper Jonas Mendes who has recovered from the virus.

Also out after contracting Covid-19 are forward Joseph Mendes and coach Baciro Cande who will not be able to lead his team.

On a positive note, Jorginho and Leonel Ucha are back to bolster the squad.

While Guinea-Bissau are worried about Covid-19, Egypt on the other hand have some injury concerns in their camp.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will not be selecting full-backs Ahmed Fatouh and Akram Tawfik who were both injured against Nigeria.

Right-back Tawfik lasted just 11 minutes against the Super Eagles and is facing a lengthy layoff after suffering an ACL injury.

Left-back Fatouh was substituted at half-time in the last game with a muscle strain that has ruled him out of the Guinea-Bissau match.

But Queiroz will welcome back influential Al Ahly midfielder Amr El-Sulaya who has suffered a calf injury while training with his club just before the tournament which saw him miss the Nigeria clash.

Match Preview

The defeat by Nigeria invited so much criticism on Queiroz’s team selection, tactics and player positioning.

The Portuguese is under pressure, as Egypt go into Saturday’s match while sitting on a three-match losing streak.

That run dates back from losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the Fifa Arab Cup semi-finals, then falling to Qatar in the third-place play-offs, before the Nigeria defeat.

Their opponents Guinea-Bissau have also been enduring a difficult run which has seen them failing to taste victory in their last five games.

The Djurtus last recorded a win in September when they beat Sudan 4-2 away in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Article continues below

Since then, they have posted two defeats, including a 5-0 walloping by Morocco, and three draws.

Now, Guinea-Bissau are looking for their first-ever win at the tournament.