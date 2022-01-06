Guinea-Bissau defender Fernandy Mendy believes they have a team capable of stopping Egypt forward Mohamed Salah when they face off in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Djurtus have been drawn in Group D of the 33rd edition of the African competition alongside Egypt, Nigeria, and Sudan.

Despite opening their campaign with a game against the Falcons of Jediane on January 11 at Roumde Adjia Stadium, their game against the Pharaohs is already taking centre stage with the Liverpool forward dominating the headlines.

Guinea-Bissau will face Egypt in their second group match on January 15 and according to Mendy, who turns out for Alloa Athletic in Scotland, he is already making plans on coming up against Salah, who has so far scored 23 goals this season for the Reds.

“I’m confident. He is one of the best players in the world, so he has the quality and I have mine – maybe he’s much better than me so I’ll just do my best and try to stop him. I have teammates who are going to help me too,” Mendy said as quoted by The Scotsman.

Mendy, who is yet to earn a cap for Guinea-Bissau is also elated to have made the team’s final squad for the competition.

“When I saw the call, I thought it was strange. I took the phone and they said I would come with the squad – I was very happy and surprised. It was two days before Christmas and it was an early Christmas gift. I was very happy,” Mendy continued.

On being pooled alongside Egypt and Nigeria, the former Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts player said: “Everyone knows we have a very tough group and we have Sudan in the first game. If we can win that game, then it will give everyone the confidence to try to do something against the biggest teams.

“Nothing is impossible in the tournament, anything can happen in football and we all believe we can do something good.”

Guinea-Bissau’s will be making their third appearance in the competition.