Afcon 2021: Arsenal's Partey, Afena-Gyan and injured Ajax star Kudus headline Ghana’s provisional squad

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and injured Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus have been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also made the 30-man provisional list as well 18-year-old AS Roma teenager sensation Felix Afena-Gyan who turned down his last and only previous call-up in November.



Five debutants, including Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Abdul Mumin, Real Tamale United attacker David Abagna, Clermont midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, Genk winger Joseph Paintsil and Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye, have also been called up.



Conspicuously missing are assistant captain and goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo, Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Anderlecht man Majeed Ashimeru and Asante Kotoko central defender Ismael Abdul Ganiyu who all starred in the qualifiers.



Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is still out of the Ghana set-up despite his fine showing at club level as is Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah, who like Salisu has reportedly turned down an opportunity to play at the January 9 – February 6 championship.



In Group C, Ghana will open their campaign against Morocco on January 10 before taking on Gabon four days later.



The Black Stars will then wrap up their group stage adventure against Comoros who will be making their debut at the tournament.



Four-time champions Ghana, who exited Afcon at the Round of 16 at the last gathering in 2019, are eyeing their first title since 1982.





Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)