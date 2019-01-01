Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe will do everything to beat DR Congo - Knowledge Musona

The Warriors captain insists that they still stand a chance to progress to the next phase if they get a win against DRC

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona believes his team can get a win against DR Congo in the final Group A match of the finals.

The two teams face each other on Sunday night and Zimbabwe are targeting maximum points to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Musona is not taking the game lightly and says the Warriors have to take their chances.

“We beat them before [in the qualifiers] but this a different environment altogether, it’s a tournament but we are going to do our best,” Musona told Zimeye.

“If we play like we did in our last game where we created chances but now we need to convert them I think we can get maximum points.

“The spirit and morale is high for the game, we are fully focused for the game and we also know however, that it’s not going to be easy but we are ready to fight.”

