Afcon 2019: ‘Yes we can!’ – Kenyans’ keep believing as Harambee Stars face Senegal

Kenya and Senegal go into Monday´s tie with three points from their opening two games and looking for a place in the last 16

It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as they look for a positive result that will boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the (Afcon) finals.

Only have made it to the next phase from Group C after collecting maximum points from their last two games, and their final game against the already eliminated is expected to be a mere formality.

have never scored a goal against in Afcon in three previous meetings and have only managed a draw and lost twice.

The last meeting between the two teams in this competition was in in 2004 where the Teranga Lions won 3-0. The Harambee Stars came twice from behind to win 3-2 against Tanzania in their last game, while Senegal fell to Algeria by a solitary goal.

The Sebastien Migne led side will have to work on the defence considering the fact they have let in 17 goals in their last eight matches in the competition.

The winner of the battle between Kenya and Senegal will advance to the last 16 while the loser will face an anxious wait to see if they can progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, a draw would put Senegal through by virtue of a better goal difference which would again leave Kenya with a nervous wait.

Kenyans, for the most part, have reacted positively on Twitter ahead of the match that will kick off at 10pm (EAT).

Harambee Stars is currently having one of the best teams in the tournament. I want to say we can crash SENEGAL. How many RTs for our boys TOMORROW? #Possible pic.twitter.com/C8oufGfBCt — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 30, 2019

Ruaraka Sports Academy players send a special message to Michael Olunga @MichaelOlungaO

and Harambee Stars ahead of their game with Senegal.#Tunaweza #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 via @MetropolTVKE pic.twitter.com/f9kbSVfW5Y — Terryanne Chebet (@TerryanneChebet) July 1, 2019

I cheer for the Harambee Stars 🇰🇪 in this #TotalAFCON2019 game against Senegal 🇸🇳 ! Go Kenya! #KENSEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/D4Y3lVnL5P — Kipchirchir Moses (@kipchirchirMM) July 1, 2019

It shall not be business as usual.

Harambee Stars we believed in you to teach Tanzania a lesson, kindly remind Senegal that it is possible. #AFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/g3AH5J4OyF — KIRUI EVANSON™ (@Wakili_Kirui) June 30, 2019

Yesterday Nigerians were all over

Twitter telling us to continue on running games, I hope today we will show them that they are wrong#HarambeeStars #KENSEN — Sunday 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@sundaywanjihia) July 1, 2019

Just ran into @AMB_A_Mohammed in Dubai 🇦🇪 who is on her way to Cairo 🇪🇬 to cheer up the Kenya’s 🇰🇪 superb soccer ⚽️ 🥅 team, the #HarambeeStars. The @UnKenya 🇺🇳 family wishes the #HarambeeStars the very best of luck. Go Kenya 🇰🇪 👏. pic.twitter.com/rrqxYnn4f4 — Siddharth Chatterjee (@sidchat1) July 1, 2019

Any goal against Harambee Stars from Senegal will be an in-SANE-GOAL. If you see what I did there then hit the retweet button🤣🤣 #UgandaCranes#AFCON2019#BBNaija#UGAEGY#KENSEN#KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/CWhFVJNisS — Brian Sikulu 🇰🇪 (@BrianSikulu1) June 30, 2019

#KENSEN i won't be surprised by winning today's game against Senegal.

Go go Harambee Stars

If you believe that Kenya will win Gonga Like ❤️ tukisonga. pic.twitter.com/uiI9wJUJDs — Larry Mutava (@larryMutava) July 1, 2019

I won't be surprised if we beat Senegal because #HarambeeStars players are very ready and psyched up for the challenge. As always #TeamKenya we're behind you #KENSEN#AFCON2019 @WilliamsRuto pic.twitter.com/Jk87OKfeiS — Global Voice 🔥 (@larrykipz) June 29, 2019