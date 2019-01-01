Afcon 2019: 'We want to write our own history' - Algeria coach Belmadi

The Desert Foxes last won the continental tournament in 1980 and the Desert Foxes boss is hoping his side can repeat the feat in Egypt

coach Djamel Belmadi has stated his side wants to write their own history by winning the 2019 .

On Sunday, the Desert Foxes take on in the semi-final of the continental tournament, the first time they will be playing in the last four of the finals since 2010.

Algeria have been impressive in the competition, qualifying for the Round of 16 as Group C leaders and defeating , the top-ranked African team, in the process.

They went on to demolish Guinea 3-0 before edging past via a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-final to extend their winning run to six games.

Having last won the tournament as host nation in 1980, Belmadi believes his side are poised to claiming the African title for the second time in their history.

"The one that we won was in 1990, a long time ago when it was at home,” Belmadi said in a pre-match press conference.

“We've never won since. This is away from home, it's more difficult of course. This is our target, we want to write our history and the players want to write their history as well.

“It's not far - two more steps, but two very difficult steps to this great achievement. We will try our best."

Algeria will take on Nigeria for the ninth time in the Africa Cup of Nations, with three victories apiece and two draws.