Afcon 2019: ‘We carry the lessons forward!’ – Kenyans' react after defeat to Senegal

Kenya who finished with ten men after Philemon Otieno was sent off for a second bookable offence cracked in the second half to concede three goals

's hopes of making it to the knockout phase of the (Afcon) finals now hangs in the balance after a resounding 3-0 defeat against on Monday night.

The East African side had never defeated the West African nation at Afcon, losing twice and drawing once in three previous games.

A double from winger Sadio Mane, one from the penalty spot and an opener via Ismaila Sarr, enabled The Lions of Teranga to seal their place in the last 16 alongside , who hammered 3-0 to finish top of the Group on nine points.

Kenya's chances of qualifying as one of the best group stage losers now lie in the mercy of Mali and who are set to play their closest challengers Angola and Benin respectively.

The defeat to the Lions of Teranga means the Sebastien Migne's side drops to the final berth in the best losers’ category with three points and will be hoping that Benin and Angola who have two points will falter in their final group stage matches.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the team suffered their second defeat at Afcon.

Harambee stars played well guys it was an outstanding performance yesterday and the other matches were also great #HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/wbk9XZ67AM — IBRAHIM (@Ibrah_254) July 2, 2019

Patrick Matasi is a proper shot stopper.. He has natural shot stopping instict.. When he has to think about his decisions.. Maybe he panicks a little .. But he is still the right Number 1 💪🏽 #HarambeeStars #Tunaweza #AFCON2019 — Mukami Wambora (@MukamiWambora) July 1, 2019

I’m so proud of you boys. The only Harambee Stars team I’ve honestly enjoyed watching and the best we took.



We have lost the match but we have a superb team. Join me ladies and gentlemen in celebrating these men. We carry the lessons forward. Love y’all. #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/aXIL2ojSgd — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) July 1, 2019

Chin up boys @harambee__stars !!! Well played, we gifted Senegal three goals. Lets plan for the Last 16, we will be there to correct the mistakes.... — Mike Okinyi (@MikeOkinyi) July 1, 2019

Thank you #HarambeeStars for giving your best. We live to fight another day. Let’s build on the #AFCON2019 experience for future tournaments. Great effort by Patrick Matasi. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 1, 2019

Well done #HarambeeStars. Our government has invested ZERO in your skills development but inspite of that, you represented us proudly. You did well! Matasi is our (Kenya's) man of the match! #KenyaVsSenegal #SENKEN #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S0NZSwHObs — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 1, 2019

Well done #HarambeeStars . You proudly represented us. Excellent performance. Full respect, Matasi our Hero #KenyaVsSenegal — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) July 2, 2019

Last night, Harambee Stars started strongly in the first 10 minutes pinning the Lions of Teranga in their half but created very little to unsettle the West Africans.#HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/iyNMjOMgCP — MaryAnne Wangui (@MaryAnnWanguiKE) July 2, 2019

I celebrate @harambee__stars

for the return they made to Afcon2019, we waited for 15 years for this to happen #HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/julHRSnslr — NaiBlogger (@naiblogger) July 2, 2019

Harambee Stars did well👏🏿💪🏿 But Kenyans are the kings and queens of memes😂 They making Senegal look like losers of the match. #KENSEN #KenyaVsSenegal pic.twitter.com/jpXgazjJqe — Miss T. (@tinaokore) July 2, 2019

#HarambeeStars Johanna Omollo , the Kenyan Midfielder with Number 8 Jersey is Pure Class, technically gifted, I Hope he Signs for a bigger Club... — Nafis Mohamed. (@Nafisnovic) July 1, 2019

#HongeraHarambeeStars There is still hope for Harambee Stars......that is if both Benin and Angola lose their Matches



.

. pic.twitter.com/8a6kESEq05 — Mercy Lelgo (@Lelauh_) July 2, 2019

#HongeraHarambeeStars

Thumbs up harambee stars you have done your part,making our Kenya name be mentioned at afcon is great. pic.twitter.com/BIOBR1FsC8 — Mercy Lelgo (@Lelauh_) July 2, 2019

#TotalAFCON2019 #HarambeeStars can still qualify for the next round if Cameroon beat Benin and Mali beat Angola. Hehe Spoken like a true Gunner 😂 #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/FhndplqQgh — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 2, 2019

If you watched the Harambee stars games you would agree with me that they played very well the group they were in was tough but they tried their best



Photo courtesy 📷📷#HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/uGgw1Fvt6F — IBRAHIM (@Ibrah_254) July 2, 2019

MATASI TO SENEGAL

"Come baby come!"



Wapi 1000 likes for our keeper ...#HarambeeStars#KENSEN pic.twitter.com/6FV9QrhwNV — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) July 1, 2019

#HongeraHarambeeStars Wasn't bad...thumbs up for harambee stars.. Hata hapo tumefika si mbaya pic.twitter.com/M4aIHe7z8A — Mercy Lelgo (@Lelauh_) July 2, 2019

Our Harambee Stars did their best. The result does not reflect our effort. We still have the slimmest chance to qualify. Praying for a miracle. #AFCON2019 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) July 1, 2019

Never forget where you are from, Kenyan players like Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga have proved this saying.Thank you for supporting Harambee stars #HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/tonsukkwfI — 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐎𝐇 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥™ 🇰🇪 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) July 2, 2019

#AFCON19 Congratulations Kenyan Team (Harambee stars) You did your best...... Matasi - A man behind several saves, Congratulations #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/CDLE7qyYHS — Titus_Maiyo (@Blessed_titus) July 2, 2019

#HongeraHarambeeStars Dear Harambee stars, It is not about winning but giving your best. That is the most important thing. You are out there flying the Kenyan flag. Thanks for making an history. 📸Photo courtesy: pic.twitter.com/K7oApTKXah — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) July 2, 2019

There are times when we all have a bad day in the office but that doesn't make us forget about the achievements we have made. I'm personally very proud of our boys @harambee__stars #HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/Xo3iA4IkvK — Finny Laurah (@finnylaurah) July 2, 2019

Harambee Stars had defended well in the first half, but had to rely on the instincts of goalkeeper Patrick Matasi to save a Mane penalty in the 27th minute after Aboud Omar had brought down a Senegalese player in the danger area.#HongeraHarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/l2oQGCLOoC — MaryAnne Wangui (@MaryAnnWanguiKE) July 2, 2019

Thank you #HarambeeStars for giving your best. We live to fight another day.



Let’s build on the #AFCON2019 experience for future tournaments.



Great efforts!

🇰🇪🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/g2Td71u1zH — Stanley Okumbi (@Stanley_Okumbi) July 2, 2019