Afcon 2019: Guinea are confident ahead of clash against the Super Eagles – Paul Put

The 63-year-old manager says his players are ‘motivated’ ahead of their second group stage game, against Gernot Rohr’s men

Despite rescuing a point against debutants Madagascar in their opening Group B clash, Guinea coach Paul Put is in a bullish mood ahead of Wednesday's showdown with .

The Syli Nationale are yet to win a match since the turn of the year – losing all their tournament preparatory games. They, however, earned a late draw in their Afcon finals opener against the Barea last Saturday.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match conference, the Belgian tactician said that his side are confident ahead of the clash against the three-time champions of Africa.

“We have to face the fact; the game is going to be difficult, but we are confident; which is very important,” Put told the press at the Alexandria Stadium on Tuesday.

“Nigeria are one of the biggest teams at the Afcon, but all my players are motivated ahead of this game.

“Our players have to be 100% ready. I think we could get a good result.

“Nigeria have individual qualities, certainly, but that even gives us more motivation."

star Naby Keita was introduced in the 62nd minute in the 2-2 draw against Nicolas Dupuis’ side, having been out of action since the injury to his thigh in the clash against on May 1.

When quizzed on the possibilities of seeing the former midfielder start the game against the Super Eagles on Wednesday, Put replied: “If Naby [Keita] is ready, I will not hesitate putting him in the starting eleven. I think he is ready physically.”