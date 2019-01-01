Afcon 2019: Uganda must keep working hard to get results - Abdu Lumala

The Cranes reached the last 16 of the competition for the first time from Group A alongside hosts Egypt

Cranes winger Abdu Lumala says the team has to continue working as a unit to get better results at the finals.

The attacker has been impressive for the East African side thanks to his input on the pitch. Lumala, who turns out for Syrianska FC in , is confident of a good showing and has asked the fans to continue supporting the team.

“We just have to keep going, we have to push each other as we’ve played. No one thought we could go through the group stages but we showed our abilities. We played good football, we surprised many," he told Daily Monitor.

“The team is helping me to become a much better player. With everything we do, we do it as a team. We showed what we are made of as Uganda. Our fans should keep behind us even if they are back home. They need to just keep positive, not negative.”

The youngster has also lauded coach Sebastien Desabre for his role in helping him do better on the pitch.

“We have a good coach. He [Desabre] keeps on pushing me and I turn out better as a player. And I do whatever I can to improve every day and in every game.”

Hosts , Uganda and DR Congo managed to qualify to the knockout phase from Group A.