Afcon 2019: Tunisia coach Giresse on the importance of starting with a win

The Tunisia coach is keen to start on a bright note in Monday’s Group E opener against the Palancas Negras

coach Alain Giresse has declared he is targeting a winning start against Angola at the 2019 (Afcon) on Monday.

In his pre-match press conference on Sunday, the coach of the Carthage Eagles highlighted the need for his team to start well at the Afcon if they are to achieve their aim of going far in the tournament.

“In the Africa Cup of Nations, you have to start well… And the most important thing is the three points,” the French coach said on Sunday.

“We are ready and we don’t have any problems concerning the players. They are all ready."

Article continues below

While Giresse is hoping to hit the ground running in Egpyt with the Carthage Eagles, he has also admitted that Tunisia will be facing a decent side in Monday’s Group E clash

“I consider the Angola team technical with special technical individual skills in creating something with the ball and they have certain characteristics while playing and it’s quite decent,” the Tunisia coach added.

In head-to-head stats, Tunisia and Angola have met six times. The Carthage Eagles are unbeaten; registering three victories and the other three matches ended in draws.