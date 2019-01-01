Afcon 2019 Stadiums: Where will the Africa Cup of Nations games be played?

2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts , are no strangers to hosting major sporting events as the country has one of the best stadia infrastructures available on the continent.

The expansion of the competition from 16 nations was always going to prove a hosting challenge and when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced its decision to strip of the right to host the 2019 Afcon finals after lengthy delays in preparations, and were the only realistic options with only seven months to go until the first match kicked off.

Caf was convinced by Egypt's enthusiasm and infrastructure readiness and announced Egypt as hosts in January 2019, after which the Egyptian Football Federation revealed these stadiums as the six venues to host Afcon 2019 matches.

Cairo International Stadium

City: Cairo

Capacity: 75,000

The historic home ground of the Egyptian national team, as well as domestic clubs and FC, the Cairo International Stadium was opened in 1960, renovated in 2005 and again this year ahead of the finals. It is the largest stadium in the capital with a seated capacity of 75 000.

It is located in Nasr City in Giza and it has hosted the 1986 and 2006 Afcon finals and was also used during the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

This venue is set to host six Group A matches, a Round of 16 match, a quarter-final, a semi-final and the tournament final.

30 June Stadium

City: Cairo

Capacity: 30,000

This was the only stadium that needed no renovations ahead of the 2019 Afcon. It was built by the Egyptian Air Defense Forces in 2012 and is the main venue of the Air Defense Sport Village.

The stadium is the home of Egyptian Premier League side Pyramid FC and is used for athletics events when it is not hosting football matches.

30 June Stadium will host all Group C group stages matches, a Round of 16 match, a quarter-final and one semi-final in the 2019 Afcon finals.

Al Salam Stadium

City: Cairo

Capacity: 30,000

The Al Salam Stadium has been named as the third stadium in Cairo to host Afcon fixtures. The stadium was originally built in 2009 for the U-20 World Cup and its capacity is 30,000.



It is due to host seven group matches, one Round of 16 match and a quarterfinal in this year's Afcon 2019 finals.

Alexandria Stadium

City: Alexandria

Capacity: 20,000

This 20,000-seater is located in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and is regarded as the oldest football Stadium in Egypt and one of the oldest still in use across the whole of the continent, having been built in 1929.

The stadium is home to Egyptian Premier League sides Al Ittihad, Smouha and Olympic Club and it is known locally as the ‘home of football’.

Five group stage matches and one Round of 16 match are scheduled to take place here.

Suez Stadium

City: Suez

Capacity: 27,000

People of the Canal Region will be delighted with the news that Suez will finally host its first international tournament at its favourite stadium, Suez Stadium, for the first time since it opened in 1990.

This stadium will host five group stages matches, a round of 16 match and a quarter-final clash.

Ismaila Stadium

City: Ismaila

Capacity: 18,525

Arguably Egypt’s most beautiful city, Ismaila, will be amongst the Afcon 2019 host cities. The stadium holds 18,500 and is the home of Ismaily SC in the domestic league and will host three Group D matches and one Group E match.



