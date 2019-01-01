Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Social media thrown into frenzy as Appiah snubs Kwadwo Asamoah in Ghana XI to face Benin

Many have taken to Twitter to express concern about the absence of the Inter Milan man from the Black Stars' starting team for their tournament opener

Ghana coach James Appiah has left Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah on the bench as the Black Stars' starting XI for Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Benin has been announced. 

Asamoah Gyan is another notable absentee from the starting team for the Group F tie at Ismailia Stadium. 

Instead, Appiah chose Deportivo Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso as the partner for Atletico's Thomas Partey in midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Jordan Ayew has been picked to lead the lines.

Chelsea left-back Abdul Rahman Baba has also been left on the bench for Goztepe man Lumor Agbenyenu.

Kwadwo Asamoah's snub has been the biggest talking point on social media.

Ghana XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew 
 

