Afcon 2019: Senegal need to keep Riyad Mahrez quiet – Sammy Omollo

The former Kenyan star believes the Lions of Teranga will have to devise ways of stopping the Manchester City star in the final

Former Kenyan international Sammy Omollo believes have to keep Riyad Mahrez quiet if they are to win the title.

The two teams will square off in the finals after eliminating and respectively on Sunday night.

In an interview with Goal, the former Posta tactician was confident the Lions of Teranga will stop the North African giants, who are making a return to the finals for the first time since 1990.

“ is a very organized team and they know what to do when on the ball, and off it,” Omollo told Goal.

“However, the player who has rose up for the occasion is Riyad Mahrez, he has managed to live per expectations and has helped his team get into the finals with solid display.

“Senegal have no option, but to try and keep Mahrez quiet, that is the only way they can have an upper hand in the finals because if they don't, he will hurt them.”

Omollo believes the West African nation will have a better chance of winning the game in regular time thanks to the quality in the team.

“Senegal were among the favourites when the Afcon started, and they have shown that from the first to the final day. But my worry is on penalties, they are poor as compared to Algeria," he added.

"They have to try and win it in regular time or risk losing the title with shoot-outs.”

Third place play-off will be between Nigeria and Tunisia.