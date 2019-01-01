Afcon 2019: Rohr must bring in new players for Super Eagles - Nwosu

Gernot Rohr’s men left with bronze medals from the biennial tournament but the 56-year-old was less impressed with their performances

Henry Nwosu wants the Nigerian national team to be strengthened with a new crop of players after they ended in third place at the 2019 (Afcon).

The West Africans finished second behind Madagascar with six points in the group stage, beat in the Round of 16 and in the quarter-final to reach the last four of the tournament.

Gernot Rohr’s men then lost to , in a game dominated by the Desert Foxes, before defeating in Wednesday’s third/fourth-place play-off.

“We thank God we got the bronze, it is welcomed. They should be praised but I must confess, we didn’t play too well in the tournament, even in our last game,” Nwosu told Goal.

“I think the coach should work on the players individually and as a team so that by the time they come out to play again they will perform better.

“Rohr must bring in new players to fortify the team from abroad or from to challenge the present players on the ground.”

Nigeria will be expected to start their preparation in earnest for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.