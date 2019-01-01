Afcon 2019: Rais M'Bolhi hails Algeria's fighting spirit after Senegal triumph

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on Friday to help the Desert Foxes claim their second continental title in Cairo

goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi has praised his team's fighting spirit after their 1-0 victory over in the final of the 2019 .

Baghdad Bounedjah's early goal in the second minute separated both teams at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday and secured Algeria's first title since 1990 and their second in the history of the continental showpiece.

At the end of the game, an elated M'Bolhi dedicated the triumph to the whole country and credited coach Djamel Belmadi for team's success.

"It's incredible, it's a victory for a whole nation. We are very happy. We were owing the Algerian people this victory," M'Bolhi told beIN Sport.

"I think during the tournament we showed our values and character. We fought hard like real men right from the first match and God has just crowned our efforts.

"It's true we had difficult times in the past as a team. Djamel came and changed things. He is like a big brother to us. It's hard to figure it out but it's true.

Article continues below

"We would like to thank all those who came to support us, but when we return home tomorrow we will see what will happen."

M'Bolhi was awarded the Man of the Match after putting up an impressive display in goal to stop Senegal from getting an equaliser.