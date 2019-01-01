Afcon 2019 Players: Will Salah, Mane, Iwobi and Ayew be playing?

Which of Africa’s most famous players will be making an appearance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations?

The biennial draws together some of the finest talent in the game as Africa’s top national teams compete for the continental prize.

Many big-name players from the world’s biggest leagues—including the Premier League, , , and the —will be competing in the competition.

Each of the 24 competing nations will name 23-man squads for the tournament, before Africa’s top stars are pitted against one another in the group stage.

Not all of Africa’s biggest names have qualified for the tournament, with ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to miss out following Gabon’s failure to reach the competition.

Similarly, and wideman Victor Moses—who’s currently on loan at —will also miss out after announcing his international retirement following the 2018 World Cup.

Injuries may also cost other players their chances of appearing on Africa’s grandest stage, with the likes of Eric Bailly and Naby Keita facing a race against time to be fit for the tournament.

Will Mohamed Salah be playing at the Afcon?

forward Mohamed Salah will be present at the Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying with .

The attacker will be desperate to make up for his poor showing at the World Cup in last summer, when injury sustained in the final meant that he was far from full fitness when he took to the field for the Pharaohs.

Salah and the hosts have been drawn in Group A at the Afcon, along with , Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Will Percy Tau be playing at the Afcon?

Yes, the wideman is one of Bafana Bafana’s key man, and will be called upon to give this well organised side a cutting edge up front.

Can the forward inspire the Southern Africans out of a Group of Death containing the and ?

Will Sadio Mane be playing at the Afcon?

Sadio Mane is expected to be present at the Africa Cup of Nations, with having qualified for the tournament from their qualifying group along with Madagascar.

The Liverpool superstar has enjoyed a fine campaign in the Premier League, and along with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and M’Baye Niang, will make the Teranga Lions a fearsome prospect.

Will Hakim Ziyech be playing at the Afcon?

Yes, star Hakim Ziyech has qualified for the Nations Cup with Morocco.

Will Victor Wanyama be playing at the Afcon?

Victor Wanyama has qualified with after helping the Harabee Stars return to the tournament for the first time since 2004.

A victory over and two fine performances against Ethiopia were critical in the East Africans returning to the top table, but can the Hotspur man help them out of a group containing , Senegal and ?

Will Riyad Mahrez be playing at the Afcon?

Yes, fresh from winning a domestic treble with , Mahrez has qualified for the Nations Cup with Algeria. Can he win one final piece of silverware this term?

Will John Obi Mikel be playing at the Afcon?

Despite not featuring for Nigeria since the World Cup, Mikel has returned to the Super Eagles fold in time for the Nations Cup.

The midfielder remains a talisman for the West African giants, and his experience will be key if he’s to win a second Afcon title.

Will Andre Ayew be playing at the Afcon?

While his club future remains uncertain, Andre Ayew will be present at the Nations Cup after being named in Ghana’s provisional squad.

Dede will captain the Black Stars after being handed Asamoah Gyan’s armband.

Will Alex Iwobi be playing at the Afcon?

Alex Iwobi, like Mikel, has been named in Gernot Rohr’s provisional Nations Cup squad, and could be a massive asset for the Super Eagles in .

He’s had a mixed season at Arsenal under Unai Emery, but will he find his top form for Nigeria over the coming months?