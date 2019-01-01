Afcon 2019: Nigeria discover another gear in adversity

It took the peril of elimination staring them in the face for Gernot Rohr's side to produce something approaching their best

Well, no one said coaching was an easy job.

It is a lot of things, but “easy” is not one of them. Among other things, it is often a delicate balancing act between managing one’s own resources and managing scenarios.

Where Gernot Rohr appeared to find this balance in the early days of his tenure, time has sanded his philosophy down to its barest bones, and the needle is very much deflected toward the latter.

This philosophy preaches a pragmatism which is rigid; adequate without being convincing, and that has characterised ’s run to the quarterfinal of the ongoing .

Yet, if the lustre of his own underused treasures is not motivation enough, the Round of 16 victory over arch-nemesis offered a lesson in how pragmatism and holding what one has can very quickly leave one empty-handed.

Things seemed well in hand when Odion Ighalo stabbed home from inside the box for the early lead. It is a luxury Nigeria had not enjoyed in the competition to that point, and provided the set-up for the classic sucker punch on the break. And yet, it did not come. Instead, in the space of a few minutes, the game turned on its head.

First a cross, then a route-one ball from back to front, and the scoreboard read 1-2. The common denominator for both goals: a ragged defensive line suddenly unable to communicate or maintain a coherent configuration for covering spaces. That was all it took to completely upend Rohr’s best-laid pragmatisms, and send Nigeria into the break trailing.

That really is the fallacy of clinging to that latter school, of trying to condition or “play” the situation: there is a randomness to football – to life, no less – which cannot be accounted for. A gust of wind, even, could well upset it. You can only control the uncontrollable for so long before its entropy manifests.

What is left, then, but to marshal one’s own resources as best as possible? If there is no certainty in the face of the many variables that are beyond the control of any one individual, the most pragmatic action then becomes to focus on what is controllable.

It has been a theme of the tournament so far: being solid is simply not enough. Cameroon, and had not conceded coming into the knockouts. All three are now out of the competition altogether.

Article continues below

Only forced to chase the game did something approaching this side’s fullest potential manifest itself.

In their last moments, people show you who they really are - Samuel Chukwueze is the joker in the pack, but even beyond him there plenty of improved showings after the break. Alex Iwobi pepped up and then took his goal well, and Ahmed Musa rediscovered the value of getting into the box when he chested the ball down into the path of Ighalo.

With the handbrake off, the Super Eagles have another gear. It would not do to let things go awry before we see it. At such a time, the unforeseeable might well come too late.