Afcon 2019: Mwendwa - Harambee Stars have the best mentality and commitment

Senegal take on Tanzania before Kenya play Algeria as the tournament's third day beckons

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has exuded confidence ahead of Harambee Stars (Afcon) first match against on Sunday.

Mwendwa believes the current crop of players is capable of writing new Afcon history for Kenya.

Kenya will open their Group C journey with fresh injury concerns hitting the camp after Joash Onyango was ruled out of the two opening matches with a toe injury.

Defenders Brian Mandela will not be part of the proceedings at all after suffering a knee injury while Musa Mohamed's situation is subject to a late test but Mwendwa is hopeful that the team will deliver.

"Four years ago we embarked on a journey to change Kenyan football because we possess the passion and commitment. Not because we were perfect but because we believed in the potential of Kenyan football and the ability of Kenyan players. Not because we expected instant results but because we believed in constant and continuous improvement," Mwendwa wrote on his Facebook page.

"Today (Sunday), after 15 years, Kenya will play Algeria in their opening match of the 2019 Afcon tournament, not because we are the best there is but because we possess the best mentality and commitment. Not because we won’t be judged but because judgement alone can’t stop us from dreaming," he added.

"Not because we are sure we will win but because winning is not everything. But because we are Kenya and we are not afraid."

Meanwhile, former Harambee Stars head coach Stanely Okumbi has also made his voice heard before the match.

Okumbi was in charge when Kenya started the qualifying campaign against Sierra Leone in Group F. Harambee Stars lost that first match 2-1 in Free Town before Leone were suspended by Fifa for government interference.

"We have a chance. When they play against big teams they do it well. I believe our players are tactically built for Algeria," Okumbi wrote on his Twitter handle.