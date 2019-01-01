Afcon 2019: GT Bank Moment of the Match - Nigeria v Burundi

The Super Eagles made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday night. We highlight the GT Bank Moment of the Match

beat Burundi 1-0 at the Alexandria Stadium in their opening Afcon group game in .

The game seemed to be tending towards a frustrating stalemate for the favourites, before Super Eagles star Ola Aina delivered the moment of magic which was required to open up such a close game.

Running down the left side of the attack in the 77th minute, Aina cut inside and produced the unexpected, instead of continuing with the ball in the right direction, his body shifted to the right but he backheeled the ball to the left through the Burundi defenders.

The assist fell beautifully into the path of Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo, who side-footed his shot to the left of Burundi keeper Jonathan Nahimana.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, brought to you by GT Bank in our special animation here:

