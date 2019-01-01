Afcon 2019: Mohamed Salah looks after me like his little brother - Naby Keita

The Guinea star was in company of three African stars in Jurgen Klopp's team during his debut campaign in England

Although both players are competitors in for the 2019 (Afcon), midfielder Naby Keita revealed how Mohamed Salah helped him in his debut season in .

Keita joined 's Joel Matip, 's Salah and 's Sadio Mane at Anfield last July and went on to make 31 appearances across all competitions with three goals and an assist to his credit.

An abductor injury during a Uefa semi-final clash against in May forced him out of the remainder of the 2018-19 season including the Reds' European triumph against Hotspur in Madrid earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Salah had an outstanding campaign in the Premier League with 22 goals and Keita has disclosed the influence the two-time African Footballer of the Year had on his first year on Merseyside.

"Very well, he always gives me some advice on the pitch in Liverpool,” Keita told the club website.

"He's a nice guy who works hard. When he works at the gym, he always asks me to join him.

Article continues below

"He looks after me like I'm his little brother."

Keita is currently with Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and he was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will be looking to inspire the Syli Nationale to their first victory in Alexandria when they face on Wednesday for their next Group B fixture.