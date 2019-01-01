Afcon 2019: Mahrez likens Algeria's triumph to Premier League success with Leicester City

The 28-year-old compared the Desert Foxes’ feat in Egypt to the 2015-16 season when he won the Premier League title with Leicester City

captain Riyad Mahrez has described the feeling of winning the 2019 as the same he had when won the English Premier League title three years ago.

Mahrez was one of the standout performers in the 2015-16 season as the Foxes overcame all odds to win their maiden English top-flight title.

A week ago, the 28-year-old led Algeria to win their first Afcon title since 1990 after defeating 1-0 in the final of the continental tournament, thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah’s first-half strike.

On his visit to Sarcelles – his place of birth in the northern suburbs of Paris, Mahrez disclosed the confidence and support which helped Algeria to end their 29-year trophy drought.

"There are moments like that in football, you can't even explain,” Mahrez told L'Equipe.

“It was like when we won the Premier League title with Leicester.

"We had the feeling that nobody could stop us. At the 2019 Afcon, it was the same feeling.

“We had support from every angle. We had a great team and a great coach. Everything was in place."

Mahrez scored three goals in seven matches in while the Afcon success made it four titles the winger has won this year.

Due to his international commitments with Algeria this summer, Mahrez has been given an extended period of holiday before joining Pep Guardiola’s side for the 2019-20 season.