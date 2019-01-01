Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Khune, Dolly and South African football react as Bafana Bafana shock Salah's Egypt

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
The South African national team produced arguably the biggest upset of the tournament so far. We take a look at the best reactions from Twitter

Bafana Bafana beat Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Similar to the upset of Morocco, a third-placed team has knocked out a team with a 100% record from the Group Stage.

Unlike the Group Stage, where South Africa didn't have a shot on target against their two fancied opposition, Morocco and Ivory Coast, in this Round of 16 fixture the visitors displayed their cutting edge.

Editors' Picks

South Africa frustrated the Pharaohs all night until the hosts offered enough space for the visitors to counter-attack. Bafana fans had begged coach Stuart Baxter to play Thembinkosi Lorch all tournament and he repaid the faithful with the winning goal in the 85th minute.

We bring you a number of Tweets from the who's who of South African football, such as injured Bafana players Keagan Dolly and Itumeleng Khune. There are also PSL stars, the South African media and soccer agents chipping in with their views on this giant upset.

There are also videos from journalists at the stadium, showcasing the mood and atmosphere in the stands.

Article continues below

We finally include comments from fans who were impressed with how Bafana defender Sifiso Sandile handled Egypt star Mohamed Salah.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close