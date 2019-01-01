Afcon 2019: Injured Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman could miss Namibia showdown
The South Africa national team must beat Namibia in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) encounter on Friday.
The team is still reeling from their Group D opening day disappointment where they lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.
The result meant that the Elephants moved level with Morocco on three points. Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter's task will get a lot more difficult with Dean Furman expected to sit out the match.
According to reports, the SuperSport United midfielder is currently nursing a knee injury which could keep him out of the crunch tie set for Cairo’s Al-Salam Stadium. Baxter will make a decision on Furman's chances after medical tests confirm the severity of his injury.
Furman played 90 minutes in the heart of the park alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo where he put on a workmanlike performance against Ivory Coast.
However, Baxter is certainly not short on options as the 65-year-old mentor has a pool of talented midfielders to choose from which includes France-based playmaker Bongani Zungu and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana. It now remains to be seen what Baxter’s preferred starting XI will be against Namibia.
Bafana failed to register a single shot on target against the Ivorians and much more will be expected of the side as they come up against their Southern African neighbours, who will also be fighting for their lives after losing to Morocco in their opener.