Afcon 2019: How Claude Le Roy made me to believe in young players – Migne

The Harambee Stars came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in their second match and will now face Senegal in a Group C decider

coach Sebastien Migne has revealed the decision to play John Avire against in a match was derived from his mentor Claude Le Roy.

The French coach was forced to bring in the striker with Kenya trailing 2-1 against their East African neighbours, and the team went on to win 3-2 with striker Michael Olunga grabbing a brace.

However, what caught the eye of coach Migne is the performance of the 22-year-old Avire, who replaced midfielder Francis Kahata and went on to produce a superb show for the Kenyan side.

“I saw him before the game, my mentor Claude Le Roy, he was there, and I saw when I was with him that he tried to play the game, try to win, not to be on the back foot, I can accept to lose, but at least to play,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“I learned with him after nine years, not to be afraid to put young players on the field. So many times some coaches are afraid of that, but when you are a talented player, even young players, you can miss some experience, but if you have a talent, and the belief, you can bring something for the team, and today we proved that.

“We showed some weakness on the side, defensively, it was necessary to change something, it’s the reason I decide to put a young striker, the young Avrie.”

“I was thinking about him [Le Roy] today because unfortunately, he’s not here - he didn’t qualify the Togo national team - and during one moment in that game I was so disappointed to be a loser in front of him, but after the game, I am very happy.”

The Harambee Stars will now come up against in their final Group C match on Monday, hoping to get a win which will seal their place in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in history.