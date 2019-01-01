Afcon 2019: How Bafana Bafana stopped Egypt's Mohamed Salah - Bongani Zungu

The Amiens SC midfield maestro is targeting a positive result against the Super Eagles following a great win over the Pharaohs

South African midfielder Bongani Zungu has disclosed how they silenced 's talisman Mohamed Salah on Saturday night.

Bafana Bafana defied the odds and beat hosts 1-0 in the 2019 (Afcon) Round of 16 match.

forward Salah was expected to pose a danger to the South African defence throughout the encounter which was played at the Cairo International Stadium.



However, Salah, who had scored twice in the group stage, was tightly marked by the South Africans and Zungu explained that stopping the lethal attacker was a team effort.



"We did our homework. We defended from the top because we had to close them down," Zungu told the media.



"We had to stop them from giving him the ball and our defenders dealt with him very well."

The 1996 Afcon winners' impressive victory over the Pharaohs earned them a place in the quarter-finals where they are scheduled to face the Super Eagles of on Wednesday.



"So, yeah we closed him down. I am very happy for my team," the former University of Pretoria midfielder added.



"It will be a different ball game. Nigeria are a different team compared to Egypt.

"We will watch their videos and see how we can approach the game. Hopefully, we will get a positive result," he concluded.



The Super Eagles secured their place in the last eight after eliminating the defending champions on Saturday evening.

Bafana are undefeated in their last five matches against the Super Eagles.
















