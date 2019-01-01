Afcon 2019: Ghana's Gyan: Too early to talk about winning the Cup

The veteran forward speaks on the Black Stars' hopes of lifting the continental title in Egypt

striker Asamoah Gyan has stated talks about winning the ongoing (Afcon) in are premature as they prepare to play in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The Black Stars are set to face the Carthage Eagles after finishing top of Group F after the first round.

Following a 2-2 draw with Benin and a 0-0 stalemate with , the four-time champions handed Guinea-Bissau a 2-0 defeat in their final group fixture on Tuesday to set up a date with the North Africans.

“It is too early to talk about winning the Cup because we still have some games to go and we are focused on our next opponent," Kayserispor frontman Gyan told reporters in .

“We will give it our all to get to our target but we need to be ready and focused for our next game, then gradually we will be making headway.

“Ghanaians should keep on praying for us and we will make sure we do our best.

"We have a long journey and will give our best."

Ghana, who are seeking to win Afcon for the first time since 1982, have progressed to the knockout stage at Afcon for the seventh time in a row - 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In 2010 and 2015, they went on to reach the final where they lost to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire respectively.