Afcon 2019: Ghana shouldn't even think of sacking Appiah - Dauda

The beleaguered national team boss has received support from Black Stars' 2014 Fifa World Cup keeper

Veteran goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is the latest to back under-fire Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah to remain at his post amid calls for his dismissal.

The trainer's job has come under heavy scrutiny following Ghana's disappointing campaign at the recent (Afcon) in where the Stars won only one game and suffered a Round of 16 elimination.

It was the West Africans' first failure to make the quarter-final since 2006.

“He’s our own. We should give him enough time to prepare and let’s stop giving him pressure,” Dauda, currently a player of Nigerian club , said on Adom TV.

“People are judging Appiah based on his reaction on the field, and that’s very wrong. A coach’s advice in the dressing room is more important than his reaction on the field.

“A coach’s duty is to teach players how to perform properly before they get to the field but if they [players] perform poorly, it is their fault sometimes, not the coach’s.

"So I find it unnecessary that they put all the blame on Appiah for the Black Stars' poor performance. We should never even think of sacking Kwesi Appiah.”

Appiah's hopes of leading Ghana to a fifth continental title and a first in 37 years were dashed by a penalty shootout defeat to .

The 59-year-old's current deal runs out in December and it is unclear if he will be dismissed early.

It is Appiah's second stint in charge of the national outfit following the first spell between 2012 and 2014.

Dauda was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper during the 2013 Afcon and the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

The shot-stopper was overlooked for 2019 but still supports his former mentor.