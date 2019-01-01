Afcon 2019: Furman rues Bafana Bafana's first half display against Nigeria

The SuperSport United player has stated South Africa passed the ball too slowly in the first half

South African midfielder Dean Furman was surprised by the late goal as Bafana Bafana were defeated by on Wednesday night.

Bafana crashed out of the 2019 (Afcon) finals after losing 2-1 to the Super Eagles at Cairo International Stadium in .

Goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong handed Nigeria the victory over the 1996 Afcon winners.



Furman felt that they only played well in the second half after struggling in the first stanza.



"They kind of settled for us in the first half. We did not move the ball quick enough," Furman told SuperSport TV .



"So, we did not hurt them enough. Then they got their goal and again they settled and waited for us to make mistakes."

Bongani Zungu scored for Bafana in the second half, but Troost-Ekong grabbed a late winning goal for the Super Eagles.



"In the second half, we decided to press them high up on the pitch. Kind of how we were meant to do that like we did the other night (against ) and it worked for us," he said.



"We became more alive. We got the goal and it seemed like there would be one winner."



The experienced central midfielder, who made his third appearance in the tournament, urged his team-mates to hold their heads up after bowing out in the quarter-finals of the continental tournament.



"We were pushing and they looked like they were tired. To concede that goal in the end, in the last minute, it will hurt for a while," he continued.



"We can hold our heads up. We fought for every ball. It could have very easily gone our way. I am very disappointed at the moment."